WATCH: Hamilton star recites Seamus Heaney in honour of Biden inauguration

Playing up to both Biden's Irish heritage and his love of poetry, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recited a poem by Seamus Heaney in honour of the new president's inauguration.

One of a multitude of famous faces to partake in the inauguration day festivities, Broadway star and Hollywood actor Lin-Manuel Miranda offered up his warmest wishes to the new president.

Congratulating him on a race well run (where my Hamilton fanatics at?!), the playwright took the opportunity to recite a few words - choosing The Cure at Troy, a poem by Irish poet Seamus Heaney, as his contribution on the day.

A poem previously quoted by former US president Bill Clinton, Biden also referenced it in his presidential acceptance speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. It reads:

Human beings suffer.

They torture one another.

They get hurt and get hard.

No poem or play or song

Can fully right a wrong

Inflicted and endured. History says, Don’t hope

On the side of the grave,’

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up

And hope and history rhyme. So hope for a great sea- change

On the far side of revenge.

Believe that a further shore

Is reachable from here.

Believe in miracles.

And cures and healing wells Call miracle self-healing,

The utter self revealing

Double-take of feeling.

If there’s fire on the mountain

And lightening and storm

And a god speaks from the sky That means someone is hearing

The outcry and the birth-cry

Of new life at its term.

It means once in a lifetime

That justice can rise up

And hope and history rhyme.

It's day one and we are not throwing away our shot at unifying the country and fighting for a better future for American families. Thank you @Lin_Manuel for your beautiful performance at #Inauguration2021. pic.twitter.com/VDgbTqjksd — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

A particular favourite of his, Biden has been known to regularly quote Irish poetry in his speeches, claiming that he does so because "they're the best poets in the world".

