WATCH: Mariah Carey is about to outdo herself with her new Christmas song

Mariah is joined by two of the very best singers in the world on the new Christmas song.

Christmas overlord and singer Mariah Carey is really about to outdo herself with her new Christmas song.

As part of her new one-off Christmas special, appropriately titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, we can expect a new accompanying Christmas album.

The album will include appearances by Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri, but the real stand out is that Carey has rallied in both Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande for her song Oh Santa!, which will be released on streaming platforms from Friday, December 4, ahead of the full album's release on Friday, December 11 (those with Apple Music subscriptions can access the full album from Friday, December 4).

That is literally three of the best singers in the world, on the song same Christmas song. Our ears aren't ready!

Meanwhile, the Christmas Special will see appearances from the aforementioned foursome, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey's 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

As Apple themselves have put it, "This is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits. The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. Get ready to enjoy the biggest and most magical Christmas with Mariah Carey and her guests from around the world."

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday, December 4.

