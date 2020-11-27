Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: Mariah Carey is about to outdo herself with her new Christmas song

By Rory Cashin

November 27, 2020 at 4:48pm

Share:

Mariah is joined by two of the very best singers in the world on the new Christmas song.

Christmas overlord and singer Mariah Carey is really about to outdo herself with her new Christmas song.

As part of her new one-off Christmas special, appropriately titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, we can expect a new accompanying Christmas album.

The album will include appearances by Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri, but the real stand out is that Carey has rallied in both Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande for her song Oh Santa!, which will be released on streaming platforms from Friday, December 4, ahead of the full album's release on Friday, December 11 (those with Apple Music subscriptions can access the full album from Friday, December 4).

That is literally three of the best singers in the world, on the song same Christmas song. Our ears aren't ready!

Meanwhile, the Christmas Special will see appearances from the aforementioned foursome, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey's 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

As Apple themselves have put it, "This is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits. The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. Get ready to enjoy the biggest and most magical Christmas with Mariah Carey and her guests from around the world."

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday, December 4.

READ NEXT: The overlooked Christmas movie of 2019 is now available to watch at home

Share:

Latest articles

Award-winning burger restaurant informs customers they won't be re-opening in December

Blackrock is now home to a brand new Italian inspired restaurant

The Cupcake Bloke is making a hugely generous Toy Show gesture for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Want to gift someone with loads of chocolatey goodness this Christmas? We can help

You may also love

Black Beauty star Mackenzie Foy on bringing the 1877 book into the modern day

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox and PlayStation reveal full Black Friday deals

The theme of this year's Late Late Toy Show has finally been revealed

Netflix series tells the story of classic Christmas movies that almost didn't get made

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.