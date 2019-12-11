There’s a huge ABBA party coming to the 3Arena

Does your mother know?

ABBA Orchestral, a fully live production of ABBA’s greatest hits, will play the 3Arena in February of next year.

Taking to the stage the day after Valentine’s Day, the show features the Waterloo Concert Orchestra along with former performers from the renowned ABBA show Bjorn Again along with celebrated Irish conductor and arranger Andy O’Callaghan.

Known for his work on countless RTÉ productions as well as Riverdance, the 2003 Special Olympics Opening Ceremony in Croke Park and the Gala Concert for HRH Queen Elizabeth in Dublin’s Convention Centre, Andy O’Callaghan has also composed music for numerous TV shows including the Irish favourite Mrs Brown's Boys.

Beloved for iconic hits such as Mamma Mia, Fernando, Super Trouper and Voulez Vous, ABBA is one of the greatest pop bands of all time. Boasting sales of over 385 million and over 40 international chart-topping hits, a tribute night to them and their music will surely bring your inner dancing queen out of hiding.

Guests are in for amazing sets, authentic costumes, big-screen karaoke, surprise guests and all the glitz and glamour that only an ABBA party could bring.

According to Carla Winters of Bjorn Again, the show is “big and brash and powerful”. Promising “astounding music and performance values, it’s going to be nothing short of remarkable.

Tickets cost €39.90 and are on sale now.

