A new coffee spot is opening in Portobello this weekend

Vice Coffee Inc is rolling into Portobello this weekend, providing coffee and treats to those within the 5km radius.

Portobello is set to welcome Vice Coffee Inc into the locality this weekend as the business crosses over to the southside. Regulars will know that Vice usually serves at Wigwam on Abbey Street but from this weekend, it will take pride of place at Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street Upper.

A soft opening is taking place this weekend, starting from today, and Vice asks customers to 'bear with us while we adjust to our new surroundings'. Of course, they will still be serving at the usual location on Abbey Street too.

Not sure if the new Vice Coffee Inc branch is within your 5km radius? The image below should answer your question...

Welcome to the neighbourhood, Vice.

READ NEXT: City centre restaurant unveils new fruit and veg market and yes there's wine