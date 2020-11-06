Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A new coffee spot is opening in Portobello this weekend

By James Fenton

November 6, 2020 at 12:12pm

Share:

Vice Coffee Inc is rolling into Portobello this weekend, providing coffee and treats to those within the 5km radius.

Portobello is set to welcome Vice Coffee Inc into the locality this weekend as the business crosses over to the southside. Regulars will know that Vice usually serves at Wigwam on Abbey Street but from this weekend, it will take pride of place at Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street Upper.

A soft opening is taking place this weekend, starting from today, and Vice asks customers to 'bear with us while we adjust to our new surroundings'. Of course, they will still be serving at the usual location on Abbey Street too.

Not sure if the new Vice Coffee Inc branch is within your 5km radius? The image below should answer your question...

Welcome to the neighbourhood, Vice.

READ NEXT: City centre restaurant unveils new fruit and veg market and yes there's wine

Share:

Latest articles

Hands on with the PlayStation 5

Arguably the greatest superhero movie ever made is now available on Netflix

City centre restaurant unveils new fruit and veg market and yes there's wine

Peruke & Periwig will be open for takeaway cocktails this weekend

You may also love

City centre restaurant unveils new fruit and veg market and yes there's wine

Peruke & Periwig will be open for takeaway cocktails this weekend

Meltdown shares sneak peek at second Dublin venue opening tomorrow

A Mexican street food pop-up will take place in Smithfield this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.