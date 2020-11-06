Close

City centre restaurant unveils new fruit and veg market and yes there's wine

By James Fenton

November 6, 2020 at 9:23am

L'Gueleton on Fade Street has unveiled its new market which will be selling fruit and veg, wine, artisanal goods and more from today.

French restaurant and bar L'Gueleton has already had a busy week, having revealed a 'winter warmer menu' earlier this week (including a 'Merry Mescal' which you can read more about here). Today it's the turn of their new outdoor market and takeaway which is in place to comply with Level 5 regulations.

In a post on Instagram, L'Gueleton said: 'We’re so excited to finally unveil L’Gueuleton Market! Purveyors of Artisanal Goods, Fresh Organic Fruits & Veg, Ready-Made Meals, Premium Wines & Liquors & Delicious Takeaway Food & Drink'.

Followers were invited to join the grand opening from 10am today, with the promise of some tasting samples (yes, there will be wine).

This type of transformation has been seen around Dublin a lot lately, with Michael's in Mount Merrion also pivoting into a fruit and veg market a couple of weeks ago.

If needs must and all that but hopefully it won't be long before we're allowed enter the inside of our favourite restaurants once more. In the meantime, if you're heading along to outdoor set-ups like this, be sure to follow public health advice and stay two metres apart. More information can be found on the HSE website.

READ NEXT: Peruke & Periwig will be open for takeaway cocktails this weekend

