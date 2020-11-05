Peruke & Periwig will be open for takeaway cocktails this weekend

Peruke & Periwig have announced that they will be serving cocktails and beer for takeaway this coming Friday and Saturday.

A lot of people miss heading out for cocktails at the weekends but thanks to Peruke & Periwig, you can somewhat recreate that vibe in your own home. Taking to Instagram today, the Dawson Street favourite confirmed that they will be open on Friday and Saturday from 3pm until 9pm, saying 'we will be serving up our entire cocktail and beer menu for takeaway!'

With the long winter nights setting in, it's perfect timing by Peruke & Periwig to pivot into a takeaway service and it's just the latest Dublin establishment to do so. If Dawson Street is within your 5km, then it'll be the perfect way to toast the weekend.

If you're looking for some food from one of Dublin's finest restaurants to go with your cocktail, you'll probably find what you're looking for in this list. While it's not the way we'd like to sample some of the best tastes in Dublin, it'll have to do for now. Roll on 2021!

(header pic: @perukeperiwig)

