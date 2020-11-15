Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A new speciality food and wine shop has opened in Howth

By James Fenton

November 15, 2020 at 2:05pm

Share:

A speciality food and wine shop called Margadh has opened up in Howth.

From the people behind Mamo Restaurant in the coastal town, Margadh specialises in artisan food and wine with everything from salads to sausage rolls to duck pithiviers on offer. Toasties and fresh bread are just two other reasons to call in and that's before we even mention the wind range of wines available at Margadh.

With its neat shopfront, Margadh looks very inviting and is going straight on the visit list whenever travel restrictions allow. For those of you already within 5km of Howth, what are you waiting for?

You can keep up to date with Margadh on Instagram here.

READ NEXT: The Cake Cafe have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their Christmas treats

Share:

Latest articles

Gardaí say "no breaches were detected" after large crowds gathered in city centre last night

The Cake Cafe have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their Christmas treats

Grogans "furious" after premises "used as toilet" by crowds of people last night

The Light House Cinema shop has some great gifts for the movie lover in your life

You may also love

The Cake Cafe have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their Christmas treats

There's a new coffee shop open in Donabate this weekend

There's a new addition to the Dublin wine scene opening today

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Kilmainham and Inchicore during lockdown

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.