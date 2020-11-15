A new speciality food and wine shop has opened in Howth

A speciality food and wine shop called Margadh has opened up in Howth.

From the people behind Mamo Restaurant in the coastal town, Margadh specialises in artisan food and wine with everything from salads to sausage rolls to duck pithiviers on offer. Toasties and fresh bread are just two other reasons to call in and that's before we even mention the wind range of wines available at Margadh.

With its neat shopfront, Margadh looks very inviting and is going straight on the visit list whenever travel restrictions allow. For those of you already within 5km of Howth, what are you waiting for?

You can keep up to date with Margadh on Instagram here.

READ NEXT: The Cake Cafe have already received a 'huge amount' of orders for their Christmas treats