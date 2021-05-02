Bank Holiday Sunday dinner sorted with curry pop-up at Dublin pub tonight

By James Fenton

May 2, 2021 at 3:01pm

If you haven't got plans for your Bank Holiday Sunday dinner, you could do worse than head over to the Wren's Nest in the Strawberry Beds.

Located close to Chapelizod, the Wren's Nest have teamed up with Compass & Spice World Curry to provide hot curry dinners to Dubliners this Bank Holiday Sunday.

A staple of the lunchtime market on Mespil Road in the city centre, Compass & Spice popped up at the Wren's Nest last Saturday and you can check out what's on offer below...

Compass & Spice will be on site between 6pm and 9pm this evening, perfectly timed to treat yourself to a hot Sunday dinner ahead of a lie in tomorrow  - if you're lucky enough to be off work, that is.

Follow Compass & Spice on Instagram here.

