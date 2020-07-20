Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Beloved Temple Bar restaurant announces it is closing indefinitely

By James Fenton

July 20, 2020 at 4:24pm

Share:

The Boxty House in Temple Bar has announced that it will be closing indefinitely after a brief reopening last week.

A restaurant that relies heavily on the tourism industry, Gallagher's Boxty House reopened last week after some Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. However, owner Pádraic Óg Gallagher announced last night that they will be closing once more, for the time being at least.

A post on Instagram reads: 'Well we gave it a try but unfortunately things are still a bit too quiet for us to reopen the Boxty House.

'Thanks to everyone who came in this week, it was lovely being back, even if for a short while. We will be back once things have improved a bit but for now its not where we need it to be.

'We are working on one or two other projects and we feel we would be better off focusing on them. Thanks again to all our friends and guests. See you sooner rather than later.'

A sad day for the city centre and something that is, unfortunately, a sign of the times. At least the door has been metaphorically kept open for The Boxty House to serve its delicious stews and coddles in Temple Bar once more. We popped in last year to get a taste of that coddle for ourselves and you can read our review here.

In the meantime, let's hope whatever projects Pádraic has in mind are a success.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Echo and The Bunnymen to celebrate 40th anniversary with gig at the Olympia

Calls for DCC to implement colour-coded system for pedestrianised streets

Dubliners will gather at the scene of iconic Italia 90 celebrations in honour of Jack Charlton

Irish Rail respond to photo of packed train carriage on Dublin bound train

You may also love

Dublin's first drive-thru Starbucks is now open

Karens get free pizza at the Back Page this week

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

'We're on our knees' - City centre spots urge people to cancel reservations ahead of time

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.