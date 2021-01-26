Close

Did you know that deep fried lasagne pancakes exist in Dublin?

By James Fenton

January 26, 2021 at 4:12pm

With Pancake Tuesday starting to appear over the horizon, now would be a good time to honour some of Dublin's most creative takes on the much-loved dish.

One such effort that we've spotted can be found at Michael's Restaurant in Mount Merrion, where owner Gaz Smith has combined pancakes with another culinary favourite. Any guesses?

If you said deep-fried lasagna pancakes then you are 100% correct. Gaz shared an image of the delectable-looking dish, adding the caption: 'I’m expecting Michelin to have an entire segment on our deep fried lasagne pancakes'

Taking one little look at the pancakes, we'd be inclined to agree with him.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, it's obviously not possible to dine in at Michaels's right now but a Click and Collect menu is available. As well as that, the 'Little Lockdown' market is still up and running for those within the 5km radius.

This one definitely goes straight to the top of the Pancake Tuesday list. You can keep up to date with Michael's Restaurant's creations on Instagram here.

Tuesday, February 16, everybody. Mark your diaries.

