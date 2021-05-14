Food stalls will be in place at The Wren's Nest all weekend

The Wren's Nest has been making the most of these uncertain times recently and this weekend will be no different.

The West Dublin pub, located in the Strawberry Beds, has been hosting a number of food stalls over recent weeks, including Compass & Spice which we wrote about here.

The curry experts will be back this weekend, as part of with the weekend line-up for the Wren's Nest reading as follows:

- Dublin Bratwurst - Friday 6 pm to 9 pm⁠

- Mr.Noodle - Saturday 4 pm - 9 pm⁠

- Food & Farmers Market - Sunday 11 am - 3 pm⁠

- Compass & Spice - Sunday 6 pm to 9 pm⁠

⁠

Take Home Pints⁠

- Friday 6 pm - 10 pm⁠

- Saturday 12 pm - 10 pm⁠

- Sunday 4 pm - 10 pm⁠

Regarding takeaway pints, the Gardaí said last month that 'The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force. Markets and outlets selling food or beverages on a takeaway basis are amongst the essential retail outlets listed in Schedule Part 1.The sale of alcohol on a takeaway basis is not a breach of the public health regulations, however other legislation such as Liquor Licensing Acts, Public Order Act and Local Authority Byelaws may apply."