Lolly and Cooks have announced the reopening of six Dublin branches as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Café chain Lolly and Cooks have announced that all six of their Dublin locations are now back open. The company, which serves everything from pastries to soups to sandwiches, took to Instagram today to announce the news.

The post reads: 'The rumours are true - we’re back open and serving breakfast, lunch and coffee to-go! Come visit us at Charlemont Street, Herbert Park, Grand Canal Dock, Drury Street, Merrion Street & Holles Street.'

Last December, Lolly and Cooks added a branch on Charlemont Street to their list of Dublin locations. As the city centre continues to reopen, all cafés are situated in prime spots for those who want to grab a cup on the way to work or call in at lunchtime.

Like most of the service industry, the company closed its doors back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and regulars will be glad to see that they're back serving the public again.

(header pic: Lolly and Cooks)