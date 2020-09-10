Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

By James Fenton

September 10, 2020 at 10:57am

Share:

Lolly and Cooks have taken to Instagram this morning to tease their followers about a big announcement coming soon.

The post by Lolly and Cooks has led to people putting their thinking caps on, with some hoping that the chain will make its debut on the northside in the near future. There are already six Lolly and Cooks locations in Dublin but they are all situated south of the Liffey - namely at Grand Canal Dock, Charlemont Street, Herbert Park, Drury Street, Holles Street and Merrion Street.

This morning's post on the Lolly and Cooks Instagram page included that devilish 'speak no evil' monkey emoji along with the caption 'We've got a big announcement coming soon, but our lips are sealed for the moment. Any guesses what's in store for Dublin?'

When contacted by Lovin Dublin about the possibility of a branch opening north of the Liffey, we were told that it was an 'interesting guess' but we'll just have to 'wait and see'.

They're not giving too much away then just yet. Where would you like to see a Lolly and Cooks if the company did make the move across the river? Somewhere in the city centre or out towards the suburbs? Let us know what you think in the comments.

READ NEXT: Workman's shares heartfelt message of thanks on 10th birthday celebration

Share:

Latest articles

TV details confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' clash with AC Milan next week

This kitchen takeover is a must for cheese lovers

Lovin Games Weekly – Prices and release dates for the new Xbox consoles

WATCH: Stormzy sends personalised message to Dublin school

You may also love

Parnell Street's most popular dive bar reopens today 

Popular Baggot Street spot named among the best pizzerias in Europe

Dublin pub announces temporary closure after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Top doctor says she "doesn't see pubs in Dublin opening any time soon"

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.