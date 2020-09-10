Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

Lolly and Cooks have taken to Instagram this morning to tease their followers about a big announcement coming soon.

The post by Lolly and Cooks has led to people putting their thinking caps on, with some hoping that the chain will make its debut on the northside in the near future. There are already six Lolly and Cooks locations in Dublin but they are all situated south of the Liffey - namely at Grand Canal Dock, Charlemont Street, Herbert Park, Drury Street, Holles Street and Merrion Street.

This morning's post on the Lolly and Cooks Instagram page included that devilish 'speak no evil' monkey emoji along with the caption 'We've got a big announcement coming soon, but our lips are sealed for the moment. Any guesses what's in store for Dublin?'

When contacted by Lovin Dublin about the possibility of a branch opening north of the Liffey, we were told that it was an 'interesting guess' but we'll just have to 'wait and see'.

They're not giving too much away then just yet. Where would you like to see a Lolly and Cooks if the company did make the move across the river? Somewhere in the city centre or out towards the suburbs? Let us know what you think in the comments.

