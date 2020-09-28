Close

Mr Fox and 1661 Bar are holding an outdoor pop up over the next two weekends

By James Fenton

September 28, 2020 at 2:56pm

Mr Fox and 1661 Bar have announced that they will be holding an outdoor pop-up which will take place over the next two weekends.

Dublin's level 3 restrictions have led to many places having to think creatively and Mr Fox and 1661 are no different. The north inner city neighbours have put their heads together and come up with a fun and safe way for Dubliners to enjoy some drinks over the next two weekends while level 3 restrictions remain.

The event will be held at Mr Fox's outdoor patio, where patrons will be kept warm by heaters and gazebos while they munch on dishes ranging from fried chicken to smoked beef burgers totaco fries and more. Tunes are also promised, as well as delicious cocktails provided by the nearby 1661 Bar, and it all gets underway on Friday, October 2.

Social distancing measures will be in place, with the 15-person rule meaning that tables will be limited to just two people. Reservations can be secured through the Mr Fox website here or by emailing [email protected]

An ideal way to enjoy a date night or a catch up with a friend under Dublin's temporary measures.

