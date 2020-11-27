Close

The Cupcake Bloke is making a hugely generous Toy Show gesture for Crumlin Children's Hospital

By James Fenton

November 27, 2020 at 1:33pm

It's Late Late Toy Show day and children all over the country are preparing to eat some treats while watching Ryan Tubridy try out all the gadgets that Santa will be bringing this year.

Most little ones will be watching the Late Late Toy Show unfold from the comfort of their sofas but for some, the evening will be spent in one of Ireland's children's hospitals. This is something that The Cupcake Bloke hasn't forgotten, and the Dublin confectioners are making a lovely gesture for all the kids at Crumlin Children's Hospital who can't be at home tonight.

Taking to Instagram, The Cupcake Bloke announced that every child staying in Crumlin Children's Hospital tonight will be treated to a cupcake as they the 2020 Toy Show. This year's edition of the festive showpiece is going to be like no other due to Covid-19 restrictions but it's gestures like this that show us it can still bring about some magic.

Kudos to The Cupcake Bloke for putting a smile on a lot of little faces this evening.

