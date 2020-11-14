There's a new coffee shop open in Donabate this weekend

Donabate has welcomed a new coffee shop in the form of Triangle Coffee Co, which opened in the area earlier this week.

Today marks the start of the first weekend of operation for Triangle Coffee Co in Donabate with locals now treated to a new spot to pick up fresh coffee for their morning walks.

The coffee shop opened up on the main street in the coastal village earlier this week and offers a range of speciality coffees, vegan treats and other bites to go with your favourite hot drink.

If you feel like dropping in and Donabate is within your 5k, Triangle Coffee Co is open from 8am until 3.30pm all weekend. You can find out more info about their weekday opening hours and everything else you need to know by following them on Instagram here.

A brand new coffee place and the sea air on your face during your weekend walk. You don't know how lucky you are, Donabate.

