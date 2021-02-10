Close

This Dublin spot has added a chicken nugget bouquet to their menu this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

February 10, 2021 at 1:15pm

Nothing says romance like a chicken nugget bouquet. 

Today is *checks calendar* Wednesday the 10th, which means that February 14th is but mere days away. With love day drawing ever closer, some of you may be starting to sweat as you realise that you haven't managed to organise anything for this weekend yet.

Fret not though, as Dublin restaurant CHICC has come up with a foolproof way for you to show you care this Valentine's Day. Teaming up with Deliveroo, they'll be offering customers the chance to build their own 'nuggs & kisses bouquet'... which is a chicken nugget bouquet, y'know in case you the name didn't give it away. Who says romance is dead?!

Available exclusively on Deliveroo, the kit contains 12 chicken nuggets, 12 long cocktail sticks, pink pickled onions and CHICC's signature electric pink garlic mayo.

So, arrange however you see fit and then present proudly to your other half. You'll have to source your own ribbons and flowers though just FYI.

Commenting on the exciting collab, Arabella Jenkins of Deliveroo said:

"Nothing says ‘I Iove you’ quite like Nuggs and our friends at CHICC make some of the tastiest in town."

Available to order from this Friday to Sunday (or until sold out). Each one costs €11.95 - excluding delivery and service fees.

Don't celebrate Valentine's Day? Send 'em to a mate instead... roses are red, violets are blue, here's a chicken nugg bouquet I bought just for you. I've only had one coffee today so that poem needs work, but, you get the idea.

