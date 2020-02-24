Two Dublin spots have been included in Big 7's top 50 cocktail bars in Europe list for 2020

Big 7 Travel have included The Blind Pig and 9 Below in their 50 Best Cocktail Bars In Europe 2020 list.

It is the second year in a row that renowned travel website Big 7 Travel have included The Blind Pig in the top 20, with the Suffolk Street spot coming in at number 16 in this year's list. In the article, the bar is described as a 'beautiful speakeasy and prohibition bar located in a hidden basement just off Dublin’s Grafton Street.' The blurb goes on to say that 'the bar offers an authentic prohibition era experience and the bartenders are well known for being some of the best in the industry.'

Meanwhile, 9 Below has been placed at number 24 in the list and is called a 'beautifully-designed space' with 'four spacious rooms to have a merry time with your loved ones and friends.' Big 7 also recommends trying the D.T.F cocktail which is made up of Absolut Elyx Vodka, Passionfruit Cordial, Lemon, Vanilla and Egg Whites. You can read more about the St. Stephen's Green spot here.

As for the number one position in the list, it goes to a place called Dogma in Antwep, Belgium, a spot which also took the best cocktail bar crown in Big 7's 2019 list. Closer to home, London's Scout Bar comes in at number two while A Bar Called Gemma in Stockholm finished third.

The full 50 Best Cocktail Bars In Europe 2020 list can be found here and provides plenty of droolworthy images as you scroll through. We'll raise a glass to that.