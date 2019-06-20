A Chicken Wing Festival Is Coming To Bray Next Month

The brilliant Wings Food Fest has just announced it’s coming back to Bray this summer.

The three-day festival dedicated to the humble chicken wing will take place at Bray seafront and you can expect plenty of great food pop-ups including vegan options and activities across the weekend.

Entry is free and there will be plenty of entertainment including a seafront funfair, BBQ pitmasters demos, street food and craft markets, live music and DJs.

Wings Food Fest will be running from Friday July 19 to Sunday July 21 and will kick off on the at 7pm Friday evening with an evening of wings (of course) and music. It will then run from 10am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re feeling brave, you can take part in one of their wing eating competitions, and you can also try and bag yourself some free wings at their Wing A Roo ‘spin a wing’ wheel.

As well as that, they’re running their annual Wing Off to find Ireland’s favourite chicken wings venue.

Last year’s winner was Mullingar House in Chapelizod, but will they hang onto the title for another year? You can cast your vote here.

