2 Spanish seafood inspired openers and 6 closure orders in Dublin this week

///OPENERS

Bar Paz

Unit 3, Kevin Street Lower

A dreamy new wine bar serving Spanish-inspired seafood-focused small plates, opened by the people who brought us the Fish Shop in Benburb Street and Tramore's Beach House. This pared-back midcentury interior and the intriguing wine list have us eagerly anticipating a visit to Portobello.

The Seafood Bar

Blessington Street

If you find yourself with a hankering for a chilled plate of oysters or a comforting serving of moules frites this weekend, this new northside spot should scratch the itch. The Seafood Bar launched quietly last week with a menu that's sure to have Dublin seafood lovers hooked - we're talking Valencian paella with monkfish, we're talking seafood linguine packed with all the shellfish you could hope for, we're talking whole Irish lobster drizzled in lush garlic butter, people.

///ANNOUNCEMENTS

There are few names in Irish food that grab the attention quite like the power couple of Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey. Following their departure from Michelin two-star restaurant Aimsir in Cliff at Lyons back in February, the foodie world has been watching closely to hear of any news of their next move. It'll come as a surprise to none that they are heading to the kitchens of Fairmont Carton House to curate a tasting menu, in one of the most exclusive pop-up dining events you are likely to see this year.

///CLOSURE ORDERS

A number of Dublin food businesses were issued closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020. The Enforcement Orders were issued by Environmental Health Officers from the HSE and officers of the FSAI. Shi Wang Yun on Parnell Street, Iceland in Coolock, Music Café on Wellington Quay, Mizzonis in Lucan, Wok on Inn on Aungier Street and J2 sushi in Jervis Shopping Centre were all hit with closure orders.

