Drop Coffee have dripped open on Drumcondra Road Lower

These last few weeks openers have been coming thick and fast in the city. So fast in fact that some of them can slip through our fingers, much like how August sipped away like a bottle of wine. A sweet little spot in Dublin 7 opened way back in August and is only coming to our attention now.

Set where the all-vegan bakery Bear Lemon used to be on Drumcondra Road, it's nice to see another little indie hospitality business slot into the space. The team are carrying the flag for Bear Lemon, offering some incredible-looking vegan and gluten-free dessert options, some of which are hailing from the ovens of the wonderful Medialuna bakery.

Serving all the cafe essentials, of sambos, and pastries, there are also some lesser spotted Brazilian treats thrown in for good measure, including the cheese bread called pão de queijo. Word on the street is that their portions are on the generous side, which in this economy is much appreciated.

We couldn't track down who their coffee bean suppliers were, but the team seems to have a bit of a knack for serving sweet, rich cups of joe, in the form of Biscoff cappuccinos and caramel macchiatos, made up of creamy milk from The Village Dairy's Jersey herd.

We'll be adding this spot to our list of pet-friendly cafes, as they are famously fond of dogs in there. There's also plenty of indoor seating with a beautiful window ceiling at the back, this place is great if you need to spend some time working or drafting that novel you've been working on.

The team also have some pop-up exhibitions from artists, most recently the space has exhibited the work of Brazilian graffiti artist Grand82, who according to the team "is part of the Nasty Boys Crew from NYC, and has been spreading beauty in Ireland for the past months".

You can find Drop Coffee on 2 Drumcondra Road Lower, for more information head over to their Instagram.

