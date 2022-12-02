3 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

This week, Dublin has welcomed a Portuguese bakery, a new fine dining spot and the expansion of a well known brunch brand, and sadly said goodbye to one gem of a pasta spot. Everything you need to know about the past week is here in one handy locaysh - let's get into it.

Pastelaria Lisboa opens on Andrew Street

The latest in a series of pastel-related openings in Dublin - we're sensing a food trend! Read more about this new opener and the rise of Dublin de natas in general HERE.

Vanilla Pod to launch new café in Dún Laoghaire

For all your post-pier-walk warmer needs, Vanilla Pod are opening a new branch in Europe's Greatest Town. This is their fourth café in addition to Carrickmines, Leopardstown and Blackrock and will have all their best-loved brunch dishes on the menu. More on this new opener HERE.

Fine Dining restaurant to open at D'Olier Chambers

With a last minute name change. A sister restaurant of Mr Fox, D'Olier Street Restaurant is officially open as of this week. It was originally set to be called Church and Chambers - read more about reasons for the name change and the restaurant in general HERE.

Fasta at Connolly Station announce their closure

This underground pasta spot had a special place in the hearts of the Lovin team, and we were devastated to hear of their closure. Fasta said of their reasons for closing: "It has been a bumpy couple of years to put it mildly, however it has sadly become clear that it is no longer viable to continue at this location".

A real hidden gem that we're very sorry to see go.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

