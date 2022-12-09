3 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

In the run-up to Christmas, it's been very quiet for hospitality news as everyone prepares for December 25th. However, this week still saw the opening of three spots, and the closures of a beloved vegan restaurant, and randomly, one of the Dublin City Council's.

Bad Dog in Blanchardstown

Bad Dog is based in Blanch, and serves six different kinds of New York style hot dogs. There's the Classic Central Park, Cheesy New Yorker, Hot Spicy 5th Avenue, Bacon and Cheddar Brooklyn, Pastrami and Relish Manhattan, and the Coleslaw and Egg Greenwich dog. The hot dogs are a generous eight inches, and Bad Dog also makes sides and desserts to accompany your takeaway, including mozzarella dippers, skin on fries, and cheesecake.

You can order through Deliveroo.

Dublin Castle Christmas Market

Advertisement

After tickets flying out earlier this year Christmas at Dublin Castle opens officially today, bringing with it a village of stalls selling decorative crafts, gifts and plenty of food options.

Visitors to Christmas at the Castle will be able to enjoy the vintage funfair on site, along with evening music performances ranging from choral arrangements to festive rock music.

If you didn't get your hands on a ticket this year, all hope's not lost - organisers have said they'll aim to facilitate a small number of walk-ups as capacity allows throughout each day. Not a guarantee, but definitely worth popping the head up if you're in town and have a bit of time on your hands.

Mani Pizza Truck

Pizza and panini truck Mani opened its hatch at Dublin Castle this week, serving up light, crispy dough dishes designed for eating on the go.

Advertisement

A sister food truck to the popular Ciao Cannoli, Mani have been working on their dough recipe (which is left to rest for 72 hours to ensure optimum crispiness) and are finally ready to debut it to the people of Dublin, in the dreamiest surrounds the city has to offer.

Veginity on Dorset Street Upper

Veginity, based on Dorset Street Upper, announced they will cease trading on the 23rd December. The plant-based restaurant opened in 2016 and has been an absolute haven for vegans with their cuisine that is a mix of street food and fine dining.

You still have two more weeks to visit Veginity, so make sure you do before they're gone for good.

Advertisement

Dublin City Council Canteen

Not the kind of closure we thought we would be writing about, but how and ever. A Dublin City Council [DCC] canteen has been served with a closure order- effective as of November 2022.

While the Food Safety Authority of Ireland [FSAI] did not provide specific reasons for the closure orders, they listed some of the reasons for closure below:

"Some of the reasons for the Closure Orders in November include: adequate procedures were not in place to deal with pests gaining entry to the premises; a dead mouse was found in a trap underneath shelving used for storing food and equipment at the rear a kitchen and fresh mouse droppings were also noted in this area; pest proofing issues such as holes and gaps were observed which is permitting pests gain access to the food business; evidence of current rodent activity in the kitchen area and counter service; no washbasin designated for the washing of hands was available; food handlers were observed not washing their hands during the inspection."

You can read more about this HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

Advertisement

READ ON: Dublin City Council Canteen served with a food closure order