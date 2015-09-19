Food and Drink

Seven Of The Best Places In Dublin To Enjoy Some Fine Korean Dining

Some of the world's best food is on your doorstep...

Shutterstock 565218493

We hate to say it but anyone who has yet to experience a night at a Korean restaurant is missing out. 

Not only is the food some of the best in the world, most places offer rooms for karaoke which we all know is the finest form of entertainment.

Korean food is all about sharing so the next time you're planning a group get together, these are the places to start.

What can be more fun than barbecuing your own grub in the middle of a bustling city centre restaurant? Staff will generally help if you're struggling or just want to kick a back with a few shots of Korean soju, something which must accompany every meal.

From bibimbap to bulgogi, and all the kimchi, soups, meat and rices dishes you can wish for take your pick form the following:

1. Arisu

The recently-opened Rathmines branch adds to the long established venue on Capel Street so whether you're hanging out north or south of the river, you're never too far from an Arisu. 

The bulgogi dup-bap (marinated beef in a bowl of rice) is a must-try but be warned, it's a large portion so could be more suitable for sharing.

The dumplings are also to die for and can be washed down with a fresh bottle of Tsing Tao. 

A post shared by 장보라 (@jang_bora_0) on

2. Hailan

Located in the heart of Dame Street, this place is ideal whether you're grabbing a bite before a show at the Olympia or lining the stomach for a night on the sauce. 

The bibimbap is well worth checking out but the spicy dishes can be particularly hot so be warned. 

3. King 7

If some post-dinner karaoke is your bag then this is the place for you.

Share some soju for a bit of Dutch courage (or whatever the Korean equivalent is) before heading to a private room to test out your vocal chords on the microphone.

The perfect group night out. 

4. Brother's Dosirak

You're probably starting to see a Capel Street trend by now.

Affordable meals with reasonable portions with most dishes under a tenner. 

Located at the back of a fish market so it might not be easy to find right away but when you do it's a real hidden gem.

5. Han Sung

This lovely little spot can be found near the Jervis Street shopping centre on Great Strand Street. 

The lunch deal really is so cheap with three items plus rice for just €5.50. Well worth trying if you're at a loose end in the city. 

A post shared by TummyPleaser (@tummypleaser) on

6. Drunken Fish

A welcome addition to restaurant scene at the IFSC.

The chilled atmosphere is ideal to forget about the stresses of work. Try the Korean bento box with heaps of kimchi and other healthy veggies  thrown in for good measure. 

7. Kimchi Hop House

One of the more famous Korean spots in Dublin. It has to be authentic if it's got 'kimchi' in its name. 

If you've never had kimchi before, this Parnell Street joint is the place to try it. 

READ NEXT: Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On
Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On
Seven Of The Best Places In Dublin To Enjoy Some Fine Korean Dining
Seven Of The Best Places In Dublin To Enjoy Some Fine Korean Dining
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
This Might Be The Most Decadent Cup Of Hot Chocolate In Dublin
This Might Be The Most Decadent Cup Of Hot Chocolate In Dublin
Five Guys Is Opening ANOTHER Dublin Location In The Near Future
Five Guys Is Opening ANOTHER Dublin Location In The Near Future
This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot
This Trendy Asian Eatery On The Northside Seriously Hits The Spot
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
Toners Is Now Called Tobin's Apparently - What's Going On?
These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
These Are The 10 Most Popular Breakfasts Ordered From Deliveroo In Dublin
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
News

PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
What's On

There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
News

There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
What's On

Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin