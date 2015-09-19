Seven Of The Best Places In Dublin To Enjoy Some Fine Korean Dining

Some of the world's best food is on your doorstep...

We hate to say it but anyone who has yet to experience a night at a Korean restaurant is missing out.

Not only is the food some of the best in the world, most places offer rooms for karaoke which we all know is the finest form of entertainment.

Korean food is all about sharing so the next time you're planning a group get together, these are the places to start.

What can be more fun than barbecuing your own grub in the middle of a bustling city centre restaurant? Staff will generally help if you're struggling or just want to kick a back with a few shots of Korean soju, something which must accompany every meal.

From bibimbap to bulgogi, and all the kimchi, soups, meat and rices dishes you can wish for take your pick form the following:

1. Arisu

The recently-opened Rathmines branch adds to the long established venue on Capel Street so whether you're hanging out north or south of the river, you're never too far from an Arisu.

The bulgogi dup-bap (marinated beef in a bowl of rice) is a must-try but be warned, it's a large portion so could be more suitable for sharing.

The dumplings are also to die for and can be washed down with a fresh bottle of Tsing Tao.

A post shared by 장보라 (@jang_bora_0) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

2. Hailan

Located in the heart of Dame Street, this place is ideal whether you're grabbing a bite before a show at the Olympia or lining the stomach for a night on the sauce.

The bibimbap is well worth checking out but the spicy dishes can be particularly hot so be warned.

3. King 7

If some post-dinner karaoke is your bag then this is the place for you.

Share some soju for a bit of Dutch courage (or whatever the Korean equivalent is) before heading to a private room to test out your vocal chords on the microphone.

The perfect group night out.

4. Brother's Dosirak

You're probably starting to see a Capel Street trend by now.

Affordable meals with reasonable portions with most dishes under a tenner.

Located at the back of a fish market so it might not be easy to find right away but when you do it's a real hidden gem.

A post shared by Brothers Dosirak (@brothersdosirak) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

5. Han Sung

This lovely little spot can be found near the Jervis Street shopping centre on Great Strand Street.

The lunch deal really is so cheap with three items plus rice for just €5.50. Well worth trying if you're at a loose end in the city.

A post shared by TummyPleaser (@tummypleaser) on Sep 19, 2015 at 4:29am PDT

6. Drunken Fish

A welcome addition to restaurant scene at the IFSC.

The chilled atmosphere is ideal to forget about the stresses of work. Try the Korean bento box with heaps of kimchi and other healthy veggies thrown in for good measure.

A post shared by 디스커버아일랜드 (@discover_ireland_official) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:49pm PST

7. Kimchi Hop House

One of the more famous Korean spots in Dublin. It has to be authentic if it's got 'kimchi' in its name.

If you've never had kimchi before, this Parnell Street joint is the place to try it.

A post shared by Kimchi Hophouse (@kimchihophouse) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

READ NEXT: Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On