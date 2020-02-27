A Dublin restaurant is now serving pancake platters

We're all well aware of how I feel about pancakes by now, so I won't bore you with the nitty-gritty details again and just say I'm fairly fond of the fluffy food.

Pancake Tuesday is the best day of the year in my opinion but it's important to remember: pancakes are forever, not just for Pancake Tuesday.

And what's better than one or two pancakes? A whole platter of them. Which is why we'll be heading straight to Mackenzie's at our earliest convenience. Now serving pancake platters as part of their brunch offering, they're available to order during weekend brunch service.

As for the age-old struggle - sweet vs savoury... well you'll never have to choose between the two again as Mackenzie's have a pancake platter, a French toast platter or a mixed platter (all served with a selection of sweet and savoury sides).

What comes on the platter?

The pancake platter is stacked full of mini pancakes, fresh berries, maple syrup, creamy vanilla mascarpone (basically buttercream, yum), house-made chocolate sauce, butter and a side of crispy bacon.

Substitute the pancakes for French toast if that's what takes your fancy or if you'd rather a bit of both then opt for the mixed platter which comes with both pancakes and French toast as well as all the toppings.

The pancake platters are designed to feed two people, but hey we won't tell if you don't share.

Available Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 4pm for €29.95.

