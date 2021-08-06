Five vegetarian dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

Dublin has seriously upped its veggie game over the last few years.

There was a time where there'd be one sad stuffed mushroom alone on a menu that would be expected to appeal to every vegetarian who walked in the door, but luckily times are changing. There are so many delish veggie options around the place now, even the most carniest of carnivores could go meat free for a meal or two a week and still feel satisfied, full and content. With that said, here's a look at our top five vegetarian dishes in Dublin for this weekend.

1. Shiitake Spring Rolls from The Bar With No Name

Seasoned to perfection shiitake mushrooms in crispy wrapping with the essential drizzle of plum sauce. Delish.

2. Cauliflower Tacos from Los Chicanos

These hefty lil cauliflower nuggets with fresh salsa macha never miss. Would also recommend a serving of their Mexican street corn on the side.

3. Caraway Jam and Cheese Toastie from Southbank Cafe

Tasty onion jam with melted cheddar and a sprinkling of chives. The toastie of dreams, some might say.

4. Handmade Gnocchi with Sage Infused Butter from Sprezzatura

Basically a buttery, carby hug. Side note, their Rathmines spot is now open too, so that's twice as many chances to get a booking!

5. Roast Corn, Courgette and Goats Cheese Tart from Daddy's

Tasty comfort food from one of our favourite Dublin 8 spots.

So there you go! Spoiled for choice. You'll be turning vegan and recreating Zara shoots with Padraig in no time.

Header image via Instagram/The Bar With No Name

