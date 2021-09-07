Good news for south side cheese lovers - Sheridans has opened a new shop

Who doesn't love a browse through the cheesy aisles of Sheridans?

Their shop on Anne Street is the first place we hit up if we want to assemble a dreamy cheeseboard or, let's be honest, to pick up the perfect block to gradually slice into in front of the tv with a trusty pack of cream crackers close by. Whether you're getting the gals together or having a night of good old fashioned me-time, cheese is there for you. Cheese understands.

Sheridans are the GOAT when it comes to Irish cheese stockists and are always willing to offer a non-pretentious, non-judgemental bit of advice if you're overwhelmed by the amount of choice or you're a student looking for the best cheese to pair with with a bottle of student priced wine (we've all been there). So you can imagine how excited we were to hear about the opening of their new store in Leopardstown.

Have you ever seen a more aesthetically pleasing cheese set up? Honestly, the dream. This is your sign to start planning your weekend wine and cheese night, and trawling the Sheridans insta page for charcuterie board inspiration. We've got our eye on this one surrounded by rosé bottles.

Header image via Instagram/Sheridans

