Here's a delish meal kit for you to enjoy this week, whatever the weather!

With typical Irish summer conditions set to rain on our outdoor dining parade this week, Mister S have brought back their meal kits so we can shelter from the storm at home, while still dining in style.

The meal kits were a hit over lockdown, providing us with the finest in locally sourced meat, chicken and fish seasoned and marinaded to perfection, with stunning sides to finish everything off.

This week's menu from Mister S includes a 3-course Dry-Aged rib-eye meal for 2, or a Bossäm feast for larger groups with meltingly tender smoked pork shoulder, charred potatoes and loads of other delish sides.

It can be hard to plan for outdoor dining when rain enters the chat (a common occurrence in Ireland), so these meal kits are ideal for treating yourself at home, and also the perfect way to support local restaurants who, until indoor dining returns, are relying on the weather. It's also great craic to put the meals together at home, all the hard work has been done already so all you need to do is lash on the oven and look like a pro in front of your partner/fam/housemates/etc. Get your order in now for collection or delivery in Dublin this weekend here.

90% of the prep is done already with these kits but if you'd rather leave it completely to the professionals, you can also grab click-and-collect from their Camden Street shop. Go on, treat yo' self.

Header image via Instagram/Mister S

