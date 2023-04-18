The Roast Dinner Burrito has officially landed in Dublin

The rise of the roast dinner has reached new peaks.

Over the past few months in Dublin, what started out as a hushed whisper has become a loud-and-proud declaration - brunch is out, roast dinners are in.

Before I delve into this, let me state for the record - brunch will always have a place in society as far as I'm concerned. Her hollandaise-soaked hands might have less of a grasp on us but still, I'll never be able to resist the allure of a fry/pancake stack fusion or a saucy serving of Turkish eggs and there are countless brunch spots in Dublin I'll always adore. We're just briefly redirecting our focus to the classic roast because there's no denying the fact she's having a moment. Credit where credit's due.

The Roastarito

If you're back on the gravy train yourself and looking for a new Dublin spot for a roast with all the trimmings, you may be interested in Drippin' Gravy, a newly opened eatery inside The Pillar Bar.

While Drippin' have gone to great lengths to ensure element of their roast exudes excellence, from the maple glazed carrots to the herby cashew stuffing, they've also taken it one step further and packed everything up in a tightly wrapped tortilla.

Most roast enthusiasts will know the Roastarito isn't exactly new - Cork deli Masseytown unveiled theirs in September of last year, with the considered-by-some-to-be-controversial addition of a giant Yorkshire pud. But, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first offering in Dublin.

What's in it?

Drippin' Gravy's Roastarito comprises of the following:

Roast rib of beef

Bacon, cashew and cranberry stuffing

Maple glazed carrot puree

Wild garlic greens

Beef dripping roasties

Bone gravy

An ambitious assortment to pack into one tortilla, but they seem to have managed it. Elsewhere on the menu you'll find a buttermilk chicken kiev also drizzled in their prized gravy, as well as a bacon double cheeseburger and boozy hotdog. Basically, you'll want to arrange four different visits to try everything on the menu.

You'll find Drippin' Gravy at the Pillar Bar on Westmoreland Street - keep up with them via Instagram.

Header image via Instagram/drippingravy

