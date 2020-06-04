The Bridge 1859 opens its takeaway window today

The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge has been a regular haunt for almost everyone; before, after and during rugby matches.

It is always busy on a Friday evening for after-work, wind-down drinks, and we have missed it so much... But good news because from today - it's back!

The guys at The Bridge have worked hard over the last few months, and today they are opening The Window @ The Bridge 1859. Aptly-named, The Window will offer a pretty extensive take-away menu of starters, mains, sides and desserts, including some customer favourites. I don't know about anyone else, but I have definitely been missing their famous The 1859 Burger - absolutely ridiculous. You can view the full menu that will available here.

Not only will you be able to grab your favourite dishes at The Window, but you can now also enjoy their take-home bottled cocktails; delish margaritas, cosmos and more. Or, maybe you fancy a pilsner - well, you can grab a bottle of the good stuff too. It seems like there is something for everyone.

Open from today, The Window will be serving until 8pm - so there is plenty of time to saunter down and grab a bite to eat and maybe a cheeky cocktail this evening. The Window's normal opening hours will be Thursday - Saturday 12 - 8pm, and Sunday 12 - 6pm.

Header image: @thebridge1859 on Instagram

