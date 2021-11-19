There's a Krispy Kreme store opening in Swords this month!

Donut lovers, rejoice.

There was once a time when the only donuts available to us were the multipack of jam ones you'd hope to see in your mother's bag for life after The Big Shop. These days, we're spoiled for choice, especially since Krispy Kreme opened their first Irish store in Blanch back in 2018. And if you can't get enough of that original glaze, we come bearing good news.

Krispy Kreme will be opening in Swords Pavillions next Thursday!

The store will open bright and early at 8am, with Krispy Kreme merchandise and special spot prizes for the first 100 customers to celebrate the big opening. There'll also be a chance to try the latest limited-edition ranges which have been a huge hit with Irish fans, including seasonal favourites Billionaires Cheesecake and Black Forest.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Krispy Kreme Country Manager for Ireland Declan Foley said:

Anticipation in Swords has been building over the last few weeks and we can’t wait to unveil our spectacular new store to the people of Swords and beyond! Our No.1 Krispy Kreme fan Becky Russell from Lusk will officially cut the ribbon on opening morning.

Will you be in the queue next Thursday morning?

Header image via Instagram/krispykremeirl

