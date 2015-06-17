This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth a Visit This Weekend
There's SO many lovely things to do here
When you think of scenic seaside villages in Dublin, we're pretty sure that the ones that instantly pop into your head are Dalkey and Howth — these are known all over for being food havens with glorious views.
One little village that often gets overlooked however (although its locals are well aware of the hidden gem they have to themselves) is Glasthule, a charming spot nestled in between Dun Laoghaire and Dalkey in South Dublin.
Here's just some of the reasons why you should make Glasthule top of your list for a visit:
1. The stunning sea views
Wow. Sunrise, sunset, and everything in between, the views from the seafront here are hard to beat.
2. Cavistons Food Emporium is the best
There's dedicated bakery, producing fine breads and delicious cakes, and a deli counter to die for here, plus the freshest seafood and fish you'll ever taste. <3
3. You can't beat a pint in The Eagle
Not the fanciest of places, but the beer is good and the Guinness is great, and isn't that all that matters? This place is chill whether it's 1pm or 1am.
4. It's right beside the Forty Foot
Irish people have been swimming in the Irish Sea all year round for some 250 years from this very spot, and a visit to Glasthule isn't complete without a dip here.
5. Dublin's best Indian restaurant is here - FACT
Let's not argue on this one - Rasam is the nicest Indian meal you'll have in town. They pride themselves on fresh, authentic food and it pays off in fab flavours.
6. You can stock up on artisan wines
64 Wine are experts in all things grape. You'll get a really special bottle here and can even stop by for some wine and cheese in the evening, bliss.
7. Strolling along the pier to see the Mothership
Take a walk and admire the huge bronze sculpture that looks as if the sea urchin has been thrown up onto the shore by a wave.
8. The Punnet is a foodie's dream
This gorgeous health store has local and Irish produce, including organic beauty products for a treat. Try their homemade caramel slice - it's heavenly.
9. It's as pretty as a picture <3
Flowers and hanging baskets line the streets, there's adorable dogs everywhere you glance and when the sun shines there's nowhere else quite like it.
10. You'll find the best cup of coffee right here
Hatch coffee is easily the nicest coffee to be found in the village - based on Melbourne style cafes it serves top quality 3FE coffee in an adorable backdrop.
What do you think, planning a trip to this perfect haven yet?
Header image: Cavistons, Good Food Ireland
READ NEXT: This Popular Dublin Café Has Just Reopened In A Brand New Premises On Dame Lane
Comments