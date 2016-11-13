Feature Food and Drink

This Trendy Spot In Temple Bar Is Where You Should Go For A Boozy Brunch

Bottomless Mimosas hellooooo

Pjimage 54

Does the thought of bottomless mimosas or raspberry bellinis make your mouth water? What about fried chicken and sweet waffles?

Nope? Just us? Nah, we can tell; you're already droolin'.

Brunch is by far the best gift to come from trendy America, with bottomless brunch the new best thing to hit up Dublin. If you've been meaning to catch up with your mates over poached eggs and a whole lot of prosecco, then there's only one place to go: Cleaver East.

They do unlimited Mimosas or Bellinis for €16 for two hours...

I was here recently and quaffed down a LOT of Mimosas, I'm not ashamed to say. It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right? Staff are only too happy to refill your glass too, and are constantly walking around with big jugs to make sure that your flute never falls below halfway full.

And the food is mega tasty - think American-style dishes...

There's a set brunch menu for €25 for a starter and a main, which is seriously great value considering that the portions are whopper.

Starters include Huevos Rancheros with chorizo, and mains range from French Toast to a Full Irish or Ham Hock Benedict. YUM.

Cleaver East serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 12.30-3pm, and it's always packed on the weekends, so you miiiight want to phone ahead for a table.

You'll be glad you did.

