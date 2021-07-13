We need to taco bout what to have for dinner tonight

By Fiona Frawley

July 13, 2021 at 3:36pm

We need to taco bout what to have for dinner tonight

Well folks, it's that time again. And by that time I mean Taco Tuesday.

An important day in any foodies diary, and something to make Tuesday as a concept less depressing. And as every Mexican food stan knows, nowhere else in Dublin does it quite like 777.

If you're looking for a midweek treat to get you closer to the hump, 777 have 2 for €7 tacos tonight for Taco Tues, with walk-in space available in their deadly Afuera area (that's 'outdoor' en español, mi amigos). They've got meat, fish and veggie options, each all more delicious than the last. And, as if you needed more convincing, the margaritas and other iconique signature cocktails will be flowin'.

If you haven't visited Afuera yet this is your perfect opportunity, it's such a deadly outdoor spot and hard to believe it's tucked away in the middle of George's Street. To be honest, 777 tacos are so good I'd eat them home alone while sitting on the toilet and still think it was a great Tuesday, but this set up definitely helps.

Definitely worth hitting up this evening!

Header image via Instagram/777

