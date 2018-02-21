A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €33K Instead Of €40 From Euromillions Draw

Having no Euromillions luck? Then this story will probably make you a tiny bit jealous and angry.

A Dublin punter walked away with €33,000 from a tiny Lotto bet of only €1. If they had bought a ticket instead, they would have only grabbed €46.

The €1 accumulator was placed on four numbers which they hoped would be pulled in Tuesday's Euromillions - 6, 19, 25 and 29.

Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "This is the latest in a string of exceptional numbers betting payouts and we want to offer this Dubliner, who took their €1 and made it into €33,001, our sincerest of congratulations.

“Our most prosperous Lotto punters so far this year were Derek Delaney from Kildare who recently walked away with the life changing sum of €257,503, a Dublin punter who bagged €165,000 for a €5 bet, and a Carlow native who scooped €75,000.”

Congratulations to the lucky punter.

