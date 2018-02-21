Lifestyle

A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €33K Instead Of €40 From Euromillions Draw

That's a big difference...

Money Dub Jan

Having no Euromillions luck? Then this story will probably make you a tiny bit jealous and angry.

A Dublin punter walked away with €33,000 from a tiny Lotto bet of only €1. If they had bought a ticket instead, they would have only grabbed €46. 

The €1 accumulator was placed on four numbers which they hoped would be pulled in Tuesday's Euromillions - 6, 19, 25 and 29.

Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "This is the latest in a string of exceptional numbers betting payouts and we want to offer this Dubliner, who took their €1 and made it into €33,001, our sincerest of congratulations.

“Our most prosperous Lotto punters so far this year were Derek Delaney from Kildare who recently walked away with the life changing sum of €257,503, a Dublin punter who bagged €165,000 for a €5 bet, and a Carlow native who scooped €75,000.”

Congratulations to the lucky punter. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

