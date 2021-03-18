A toy dog left at a Dublin DART station is looking to be reunited with its owner

Can you help?

A toy dog that was left at Killiney DART station is looking to be reunited with its owner. If you or someone you know is that person, you can rest assured that the little guy is being well looked after and that a kindly passer-by has already wrapped it in a towel around it to keep it warm.

A picture was captured by photographer Ger Holland who posted on Twitter to say 'Spotted this little guy at the entrance to the beach by Killiney DART Station here in Dublin. Would love if it could be reunited with its human! Huge love to the person who wrapped him up in a towel too. Twitter, do your thing!'

Spotted this little guy at the entrance to the beach by Killiney DART Station here in Dublin. Would love if it could be reunited with its human! 🥺 Huge love to the person who wrapped him up in a towel too. ❤



Twitter, do your thing! 😇 pic.twitter.com/Yp6J9dZoDU — Ger Holland (@GHollandPhoto) March 18, 2021

Ger's post has been gaining some traction since it was shared at 11am so here's hoping that the owner is found. Fair play to Ger and the kindly spirit who wrapped the towel around Teddy.

If you or your little one left it behind, you can get in touch with Ger on Twitter here.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Dublin skyline illuminated by 500 drones for stunning St Patrick's Day light display