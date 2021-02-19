Applications for First Dates Ireland are now open

Valentine's Day was less than one week ago, but First Dates Ireland is making sure singletons have a sizeable head start on finding love in time for next year.

Confirming that applications are now open for the next series, RTÉ Two put a call out on social media encouraging anyone who could "do with a date" to get in touch.

"Applications for the next series are NOW OPEN! Know someone who could do with a date in the #FirstDatesIRL restaurant? Send them our way!"

What are the criteria? Other than being single, and over 18, very little to be honest.

Filmed in the Coda Eatery at The Gibson Hotel, the application process claims that singletons range in age from 20 to 70 plus - later adding that the "unobtrusive cameras" allow daters to forget they're being filmed. Saying that the tables are set and the champers is on ice, all there's left to do is fill out an application.

If having 20 cameras pointed at you sounds a little daunting, you can always apply to a background diner instead... which essentially gives you the same experience, minus the spotlight and the actual 'first date' part.

Find full details for how to apply for First Dates Ireland here.