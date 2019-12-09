The founder of Body & Soul has confirmed that the partnership with Electric Picnic has come to an end.

Avril Stanley revealed in a statement on Monday morning that the decision was made so that Body & Soul could recapture the essential philosophy of the festival.

Having held a popular hub at Electric Picnic for the past 16 years, Body & Soul will no longer operate on the Stradbally site.

It was also confirmed that Body & Soul will hold an independent winter festival next December.

A statement reads: "After 10 years as an independent festival, we have decided to step back from our presence and 16-year partnership with Electric Picnic so that we can refocus all of our attention to what the central idea behind Body&Soul is all about: creating an intimate and collaborative festival of the future; one that can embrace social change in a hugely positive way while celebrating an important and ancient Irish feast in our own unique, stand-alone style.