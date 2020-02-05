Brown Thomas is opening a new store in Dundrum Town Centre

Brown Thomas is set to open a new store in Dundrum Town Centre, which will take up two floors of the current House Of Fraser at the south Dublin shopping facility.

The news was reported by the Irish Times this morning and will be welcomed by many shoppers who would prefer to stick to Dundrum rather than head into the famous Brown Thomas store on Grafton Street.

The new outlet will take up the lower ground floor and ground floor of House Of Fraser, which will cease trading in May. A spokeswoman for House Of Fraser told the Irish Times: "Despite our best efforts over the last 12 months, we have been served notice by our landlords in Dundrum."

The flagship Brown Thomas store on Grafton Street was first opened by Hugh Brown in 1848 before he was joined in business by James Thomas a year later. The Dundrum store is set to comprise more than 63,000sq feet, about half the size of the Grafton Street branch.

Along with the Brown Thomas store on Grafton Street, the company also has outlets in Galway, Cork and Limerick. The new Brown Thomas store in Dundrum is expected to open in the first half of 2021.

