Lifestyle

A Customer Went Berserk At A Dublin Barista For The Pettiest Of Reasons

Some people are never happy

Shutterstock 116612164

When it comes to retail, the old saying "the customer is always right" is generally abided by. Happy customers are good for business after all. There are times though, when the best course of action might just be to tell an angry customer where to go. Take this incident which is said to have taken place in a Dublin coffee shop for instance.

Reddit user CathalMcSuibhne witnessed an altercation that left him so incensed he had to share it to gauge if his reaction was the right one. Taking place at Butlers on College Green, the story starts when the poster hears a woman giving what he calls "dogs abuse" to a barista seemingly because she was given her drink in the wrong cardboard cup. You see, she wanted a red one instead of a black one, of course.

When it was explained that the red cardboard cups were only used during the Christmas season, the woman wasn't satisfied. Cathal points out that she "was having none of this and was continuing to berate the baristas and just having a freak out in general."

Cathal goes on to say that "She pretended to ring Butlers on the top of Grafton Street to see if they had the red cup (or maybe it was her friend in the other Butlers). Then she offered the phone to the supervisor who declined. At this point I felt annoyed for the barista as I had been in positions like this before. "

It is then that the story concludes with Cathal saying to the woman "its just a cardboard cup love, get a grip" before looks at him and he says "don't be harassing workers over the colour of a cardboard cup, you miserable b*tch."

Cathal then walks out forgetting his cappuccino, bless him. The full story can be viewed here and to answer Cathal's question, was he in the right to call the woman out or should he have left it alone? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits

Dublin coffee shop barista Reddit Butlers
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
A Customer Went Berserk At A Dublin Barista For The Pettiest Of Reasons
A Customer Went Berserk At A Dublin Barista For The Pettiest Of Reasons
Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits
Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits
Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin
Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
PICS: These Beautiful Photographs Of Dublin In The '60s Will Fill You With Nostalgia
PICS: These Beautiful Photographs Of Dublin In The '60s Will Fill You With Nostalgia
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
A Dubliner Has Complained About The Use Of The Phrase "Thank You So Much"
A Dubliner Has Complained About The Use Of The Phrase "Thank You So Much"
'This City Centre Neighbourhood Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin'
'This City Centre Neighbourhood Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin'
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
The Five Best Dublin City Venues For A Winter Wedding
The Five Best Dublin City Venues For A Winter Wedding
Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits
Lifestyle

Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
Dublin

The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
This Popular But Scarily Bizarre Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
Dublin

This Popular But Scarily Bizarre Review Of Connolly Station Raised Lots Of Eyebrows Online
The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month
News

The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer
Sponsored

Want To Work In Canada? Get Hired On The Spot For The Summer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group