Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits

Landlords have been issuing fake cleaning invoices with the aim of reducing deposit money returned to their tenants, the Irish Independent reports.

One tenant told the publication that she had €180 taken out of her deposit despite cleaning the house thoroughly before moving out. She later found out that an invoice issued through an estate agent was for a non-existent company in Dublin 22. The person also had €320 taken out of her deposit to cover painting, decorating and garden maintenance.

National housing charity Threshold said that illegal retention of deposits continues to be an issue that the practice 'needs to be addressed to protect tenants'. The body added that it is currently dealing with a number of clients who have had their deposits unfairly withheld.

READ NEXT: This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School