PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin

Summer in Dublin by Bagatelle gives a pretty good indication of what the summertime is like in the capital.

The whiff off the Liffey, the buses flying out to Dun Laoghaire and absolutely thronged with people heading for a day out.

But nowhere in the song does it mention a swarm of Spanish students occupying every square inch of the city centre.

They are loud, they are in the way and they are fecking everywhere.

On the bus, sometimes you just want some peace and quiet but these students don't even know the meaning of the word.

This lucky Dublin bus driver got to say the one thing that we'd all love to throw at them if we got the chance...

This was spotted on 'Overheard in Dublin', well worth the follow:

27 bus driver gets on the loud speaker to tell a group of disorderly Spanish students to "stop acting the maggot!" — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) August 3, 2018

"Stop acting the maggot" = sit down, shut up and stop resembling a door, blocking everything in your path.

FFS.

