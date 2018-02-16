Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time

A lucky Dublin family has today kicked their weekend off in style after they (finally) collected a EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 which they won on Friday 26th January.

The Dublin dad who bought the lucky ticket admitted that he only found out about his win by chance after he sat down to check on a bundle of old lottery tickets which he found when cleaning out a drawer in the family home.

We check our tickets religiously, we couldn't be dealing with knowing that we could have €500k just lying about the place.

“I would regularly buy my EuroMillions and Lotto tickets but I’m very guilty of never checking them. I came across a bundle of tickets on Thursday evening so I sat down to check them on the National Lottery website.

"All of a sudden, this message pops up to say we had to contact the National Lottery. I hadn’t a clue what was going on so I popped down to the local shop to check the ticket and I got the same message.

"I knew then that I had to have won a significant prize but I just didn’t expect it to be a half a million euro."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in Dunnes Stores in Portmarnock, Co. Dublin on the 26th January on the day of the draw.

The family had heard that someone from the area had won the prize but it didn't clock with them that it was their prize.

“We had heard about the win in the town way back in January but we had absolutely no idea it was us. We had been back to Dunnes several times since but it never dawned on us to check our tickets."

The Dublin family have vowed to take some time out before deciding what to do with their win but vowed that any decisions would be made with their young family in mind.

“It’s a massive a shock to the system. We made our way in to the National Lottery offices today and we didn’t know if we’d be picking up a €500 prize or a €100 million.

"We’re just glad that we have the cheque in our hand now so we’ll take some time out to process the win properly and we’ll make a nice plan for the future,” added the lucky Dubliner.

We're just anxious even thinking about how long that winning ticket was just lying idle.

