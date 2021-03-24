Dublin tech developer creates system to help service staff get tips easier during the pandemic

Tipping has definitely taken a hit during the pandemic, but this could help make it a lot easier for everyone.

One of the many, MANY side effects of the pandemic has been the whole concept of tipping.

For many working within the service industry, receiving tips can account for a large part of their income, and the arrival of the pandemic scuppered a lot of that.

Between many businesses being closed entirely, and those that are open, anyone working in the service industry might be hesitant to take physical cash - which is how the majority of the tipping is done - due to health and safety concerns, it is fair to say that tipping has massively decreased.

Which is where a Dublin-based tech start-up - founded by Dave Reid - come in, having invented a new payments platform by the name of QuikTipz, which has been created to assist in keeping tipping alive and well, both under the restricted pandemic conditions, and beyond, once the world has reopened.

The system has already been announced as an official trade partner with the Restaurant Association of Ireland, as well as StreamPod Studios, who are launching a brand new YouTube channel called Horizon Music TV on Thursday, 1 April to support and promote local and international Artists powered by QuikTipz.

It doesn't require any kind of download or app, and works in three simple steps:

1 - The staff member displays the QR code on their phone

2 - The customer scans the QR code with their phone and tips the staff member

3 - The tip goes directly into the staff member's bank account

QuikTipz uses a unique system to allow customers to tip individuals and groups directly, and this transparency gives consumers confidence that the money goes to who it was intended.

Additionally, by facilitating the direct payment of tips between customers and staff, they have removed the business or bar out of the equation, thus removing their liabilities, the burden of complying with tax legislation, and reducing their costs of running a compliant tronc (or shared tips) system.

The full breakdown on QuikTipz can be found on their website here.

