Penneys Has Recalled A Number Of Products Due To A Flammability Risk

If you've purchased a cushion in Penneys recently, there's a chance you might have to send it back to where it came from.

The retailer has announced it is carrying out a voluntary recall of a variety of scatter cushions due to a safety concern with their filling. A statement reads that the products 'if placed under prolonged exposure to an ignition source, may pose a flammability risk.'

The items in question are pictured below.

The affected products were on sale from June 4 2017 and February 13 2018. Penneys has advised anyone who bought the cushions to return them to their nearest branch for a full refund. More information can be found here.

Penneys is carrying out a voluntary recall of a wide range of cushions from the Irish market. The safety concern is that the cushion’s filling, if placed under prolonged exposure to an ignition source, may pose a flammability risk. Further details: https://t.co/jnJt0NF3eP pic.twitter.com/eAseSXb4rp — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 9, 2018

