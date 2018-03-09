Lifestyle Fashion

Penneys Has Recalled A Number Of Products Due To A Flammability Risk

Customers are advised to return the items for a full refund...

Screen Shot 2018 03 09 At 17 08 37

If you've purchased a cushion in Penneys recently, there's a chance you might have to send it back to where it came from. 

The retailer has announced it is carrying out a voluntary recall of a variety of scatter cushions due to a safety concern with their filling. A statement reads that the products 'if placed under prolonged exposure to an ignition source, may pose a flammability risk.'

The items in question are pictured below.

Screen Shot 2018 03 09 At 17 02 56

The affected products were on sale from June 4 2017 and February 13 2018. Penneys has advised anyone who bought the cushions to return them to their nearest branch for a full refund. More information can be found here

