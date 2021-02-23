Close

Gardaí issue statement after Dublin salon opens despite Covid restrictions

By James Fenton

February 23, 2021 at 4:20pm

Gardaí have issued a statement after a salon in Dublin opened up today despite the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions that are in place.

C and N Beauty Room in Balbriggan opened up today with a sign in the window saying that they were 'reopening as they have a right to earn a living.' Owner Christine McTiernan told the Irish Independent that she had been taking bookings from places like Wicklow and Galway and that "the reaction has been phenomenal."

However, Gardaí arrived on the scene today and have since issued the following statement: "Gardaí have attended a retail premises on Dublin Street in Balbriggan and are investigating alleged breaches of public health regulations.

"In respect of regulations, which are declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána continue to adopt the approach of the Four Es which see Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.

"Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations advices of the DPP will be sought or Fixed Payment Notices will be issued where appropriate."

Beauty salons are closed under Level 5 restrictions which are expected to be extended until April 5 in a Government announcement later this evening.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

