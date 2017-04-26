500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...

Looking for five great pop-up markets or street food stalls? What about where can you see five marvellous murals or examples of wall art, or even five of the most unique walks to do in Dublin?

Well now you can find out allllll of these and more in a gorgeous new book, The 500 Hidden Secrets of Dublin, which has just been published.

Genuinely, this is one of the handiest little books we've read in a long time: it's been living in my handbag for the past month and I think I might leave it in there to consult any time I'm looking for something quirky to do in town.

Author Shane O'Reilly shares his 500 favourite places in his hometown, Dublin, like the wood panelled and plush club serving as a multi-purpose Arts Centre, Ireland's oldest reggae store, or the stunning and family-run delicatessen serving up delicious seafood right from the ocean half a mile away.

The book is divided into 10 different sections, including:

70 Places To Eat Or Buy Good Food

95 Places To Discover In Dublin

20 Activities For Weekends

35 Random Facts And Urban Details

It's a serious treasure trove of fun little places you'd never think of exploring, pubs steeped in literary history, the best seafood places, and deadly ideas for weekend adventures.

Here's a few of the highlights from this lovely little leabhar...

5 Unique Walks:

Dodder Walk - Clonskeagh is a nice part of Dublin to start off a walk. This is a fairly unchallenging walk, more or less in a straight line.

- Clonskeagh is a nice part of Dublin to start off a walk. This is a fairly unchallenging walk, more or less in a straight line. Howth Cliff Path - This coastal trail of about 6 kilometres is a National Loop Walk. It starts at the DART station in Howth village and goes right out to the Nose of Howth, along the cliffs and then back inside past two golf courses

- This coastal trail of about 6 kilometres is a National Loop Walk. It starts at the DART station in Howth village and goes right out to the Nose of Howth, along the cliffs and then back inside past two golf courses Ticknock Fairy Castle Loop - The route is about 5.5 kilometres and takes in Fairy Castle (nothing but a mound of rocks really), Two Rock and Three Rock (which are really just exaggerated hills). The views and the cold fresh mountain air are like nothing else.

- The route is about 5.5 kilometres and takes in Fairy Castle (nothing but a mound of rocks really), Two Rock and Three Rock (which are really just exaggerated hills). The views and the cold fresh mountain air are like nothing else. Donabate To Portrane Loop Trail - This loop-walk is longer than the others coming in at just over 12 kilometres and it covers some great ground. The views are spectacular, looking right out at Lambay Island at around the halfway point.

- This loop-walk is longer than the others coming in at just over 12 kilometres and it covers some great ground. The views are spectacular, looking right out at Lambay Island at around the halfway point. Carrickgollogan Forest Walk - This is a short looping walk of about 2 kilometres with the Carrickgollogan Forest at its centre. It’s only a 30 metre climb but at it’s highest point it’s enough to see the Sugar Loaf mountain south and from west back around to east you can see Greystones, Bray and Killiney.

As for hotspots to eat and drink? This recommends Bagots Hutton, Olesya's, and La Cave for some tasty wine and cheese, and District 8, Yamamori Tengu and Hangar for some lively clubbing.

Seriously, whether you're a Dublin blow-in or a true blue, we guarantee you'll discover something new in this. We know we have.

The 500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin is on sale now, in Easons, Dubray Bookshops, Amazon and most other book stores.

