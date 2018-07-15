Lifestyle

PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."

Of a Sunday...

Imelda May July

Ah yes, the awkward boner.

Do we miss the beginning of puberty where it would spring up at any given time? Absolutely not.

As you get out of your teens, you shouldn't have to worry about this happening. But, trying to explain the fact that you don't have one when it looks like you really, really do when you're a grown man, is, ahem, hard.

It happened to PJ Gallagher when he met Imelda May and instead of posting the picture and just hoping that nobody noticed, he just committed to revealing all in the caption.

The comedian said: "The embarrassment of meeting the amazing Imelda May and the pic looks like I have a massive langer on a semi in my shorts."

Of course, the comments were filled with the classic "that would knock you out" etc but Gallagher has not admitted what is actually in his pocket.

We're hazarding a guess that it's his phone, let us know what you think in the comments.

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

PJ Gallagher Imelda May Viral Twitter social media comedian Music
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."
PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."
There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night
There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night
PIC: Someone Put Forward An Idea For The Ideal Dublin Cocktail Bar And It Would Be Unreal
PIC: Someone Put Forward An Idea For The Ideal Dublin Cocktail Bar And It Would Be Unreal
Tried & Tested: I Tried Out Gym+Coffee Clothing
Tried & Tested: I Tried Out Gym+Coffee Clothing
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
There's A Pink Gin, Pilates And Pizza Event On In This Wexford Street Bar
There's A Pink Gin, Pilates And Pizza Event On In This Wexford Street Bar
PIC: A Famous Hollywood Actress Has Been Spotted In Dublin's Avoca Getting Coffee
PIC: A Famous Hollywood Actress Has Been Spotted In Dublin's Avoca Getting Coffee
Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed
Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed
PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
Dublin

PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night
Dublin

VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night
Local Councillor Shares Warning About Late Night Attacks In Skerries
News

Local Councillor Shares Warning About Late Night Attacks In Skerries
Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"
News

Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group