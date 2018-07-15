PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."

Ah yes, the awkward boner.

Do we miss the beginning of puberty where it would spring up at any given time? Absolutely not.

As you get out of your teens, you shouldn't have to worry about this happening. But, trying to explain the fact that you don't have one when it looks like you really, really do when you're a grown man, is, ahem, hard.

It happened to PJ Gallagher when he met Imelda May and instead of posting the picture and just hoping that nobody noticed, he just committed to revealing all in the caption.

The embarrassment of meeting the amazing Imelda May and the pic looks like I have a massive langer on a semi in my shorts. pic.twitter.com/RqMQE6Btj0 — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) July 12, 2018

The comedian said: "The embarrassment of meeting the amazing Imelda May and the pic looks like I have a massive langer on a semi in my shorts."

Of course, the comments were filled with the classic "that would knock you out" etc but Gallagher has not admitted what is actually in his pocket.

We're hazarding a guess that it's his phone, let us know what you think in the comments.

