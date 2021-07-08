Lovin Games Weekly - some big games get an Irish language translation

Your weekly round-up of all things gaming has arrived.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Golf With Your Friends

This game actually came out a while ago now, but has experience a bit of a resurgence lately thanks to some platforms offering cheap or free access for limited amounts of time. It is, essentially, crazy golf played online, but on courses that would be far too expensive to create in real life.

Immensely fun as a single-player experience, it only gets better when you add in local or online multiplayer. Highly recommended party game, even if your party is entirely virtual.

Golf With Your Friends is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Among Us among host of new games getting Irish translation

As of this week, some of the biggest games in the world have been given an As Gaelige makeover! A group of Irish translators took the text and dialogue from some of the biggest games in the world, with one of the translators, Cormac Cinnsealach, saying the following about the translations:

"Irish is a language with a large and growing minority, but it’s ignored in current affairs, especially in the case of technology and modern media. The translation of Among Us is the first significant translation ever made in Irish for a very popular game. It is a cultural victory for the Irish community."

As well as Among Us, other games getting the translation treatment are Minecraft, PUBG, If Found..., Dicey Dungeons, and Dangerous Dave in the Deserted Pirate's Hideout.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Experience a visceral Campaign or assemble your team in the ultimate online playground with multiple Special Ops challenges, a mix of Multiplayer maps and modes and the franchise's premiere Battle Pass system. You'll also get access to Warzone, the free-to-play experience from Modern Warfare.

Meanwhile, players also get an exclusive Special Ops Survival Mode, which is an additional cooperative mode where you and up to three friends face off against waves of enemy forces.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on the PS Store, marked down from €69.99 to €34.99 until July 14.

