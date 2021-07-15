Lovin Games Weekly - We've got our first look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Fans of the Lord of the Rings will definitely want to check this one out!

With weather like this, we know not everyone is going to want to sit in and play games. But you might want to get involved in one of these for when the clouds start to gather on us again!

GAME OF THE WEEK

F1 2021

Every time a new racing game comes out, we have a little think to ourselves about how graphics can only go so far before we're essentially just looking at reality. We're pretty much reaching that point now with the latest entry into the F1 franchise, which also includes all of the usual single player, one-off racing fun, as well as career-building, time-consuming, all-from-scratch gameplay.

F1 2021 will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC from Friday, 16 July.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

We get our first look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay

Considering that the Lord of the Rings films were as successful as they were, the gaming world haven't tapped into that universe nearly as much as you might suspect. In the upcoming third-person action-adventure, you'll control the one-time Smeagol in the events that appear to take place ahead of The Fellowship of the Ring, and perhaps also alongside that classic movie trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is due to arrive on the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch some time in 2022.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Just Dance 2021

Yes, believe it or not, these games are still going strong. And while we haven't exactly had the year that allows for fun house parties in which you can whip out the latest entry into the Just Dance franchise, we're definitely approaching that time now, so this would be a very happy coincidence, considering the game is currently on sale.

Also, if you're not necessarily looking for a house party game, it actually also makes for a fun workout regime, should that be something you're in the market for.

Just Dance 2021 is available on PS Store, marked down from €59.99 to €19.79.

